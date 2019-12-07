Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Memorial service 10:00 AM Marvin United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Eleanor Melton Cameron



August 25, 1921 - December 3, 2019



Memorial services for Eleanor Melton Cameron, 98, of Tyler are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Marvin United Methodist Church with Dr. Gerry Giles officiating. Following the ceremony, a reception for family and friends will be held in the Parlor at the church. A private family graveside service under the direction of Lloyd James Funeral Directors, will be held at the Bradford Cemetery in Troup, Texas.



Mrs. Cameron died on December 3, 2019 in Tyler, Texas, surrounded by members of her family. Eleanor was born in Port Arthur, Texas on August 25, 1921 to Clarence Taylor (Ned) Melton and Mildred Jarvis Melton. She moved to Troup at the age of ten and lived there until her marriage to Dr. Harold B. Cameron on April 25, 1942. She was a graduate of Troup High School, Stephens College, and Southern Methodist University where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority. After graduating from S.M.U. at the age of 19 she worked for the Department of Public Welfare as the City Social Worker in Tyler. Dr. and Mrs. Cameron moved to Tyler in 1949.



Mrs. Cameron received many awards including the 2002 Gertrude Windsor Volunteer of the Year Award, the Women in Tyler Award for the Tyler Museum of Art 2003 and the East Texas Communities Foundation Outstanding Volunteer Fundraiser award 2003. In 2016 Mrs. Cameron was the first recipient of the Inspiring Individual Award from the Cancer Foundation for Life.



She served as chair of the Women's Division of United Way, on the Child Welfare Board, President of



Eleanor was a leader in bible study at Marin United Methodist Church, served on the Administrative Board in the Home Department and delivering Meals on Wheels and chairing a committee on shut-in visitation.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harold Brown Cameron and son, Robert Brown Cameron. She is survived by her son Harold (Hal) Brown Cameron, Jr., his wife Brenda Hart Cameron, grandson Robert Hart Cameron and granddaughter Paige Elizabeth Cameron. She is also survived by her sister, Annell Melton Schoenvogel and numerous nieces and nephews. Also left behind are Angie Brown and Dr. Bill and Marie Starling who were true and steadfast friends for many years to both Eleanor and Harold. The family wishes to acknowledge as well the special loving care Eleanor received this past year from three exceptional women - Karen Hopson, Janelle Richardson, and Juanita Villalabos.



Memorials may be made to the Cameron-J. Jarvis Troup Municipal Library, 102 S. Georgia St., Troup, Texas 75789, The Tyler Museum of Art, 1300 S. Mahon, Tyler, Texas 757011, and/or Marvin United Methodist Church in Tyler, Texas.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 7, 2019

