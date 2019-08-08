Funeral services for World War II Veteran and Pastor Emeritus Artis Wooten, 96, of Tyler will be held at Smith Temple COGIC Saturday, August 10th at 11 a.m. Wake at Friendship COGIC, Lindale Friday at 7p.m. Public viewing at Brooks Sterling & Garret Funeral Home Friday from 1 - 3 p.m. Proudly we proclaim, Elder Artis D. Wooten fought in World War II in the U. S. Army infantry. This heroic veteran dedicated his life to serving our country and received honorable discharged in 1944. After returning home from war, he immediately enrolled in Cabinet School in Marshall, Texas and became an energetic, self-employed carpenter. From building house novelties he progressed to building homes, including his own home, his own church, and Tyler schools that yet operate today. When carpentry work slowed down, he worked at Tyler Pipe for over 15 years. Elder Wooten would say, "This place is hot, but HELL is hotter. Lord I got to make it to HEAVEN!"
In 1964, Elder Wooten started a ministry in Lindale, Texas and Pastored for over fifty years. He is the founder, designer, and builder of what we know today as Friendship COGIC. His favorite song was, "I'll Never Let Go His Hand." Some of his most memorable moments are seeing him preaching, clapping his hands, rubbing the top of his head in the Spirit, walking the church aisles, shouting and drop knee dancing.
He was married over 72 years and lives behind a wife, daughter Gloria Wooten Williams, grands, great-grands and a host of nieces and nephews.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 8, 2019