Services for Elaine Willis are scheduled for 1 P.M. on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Francis Episcopal Church, 3232 Jan Ave., Tyler, Texas with the Rev. Mitch Tollett officiating. Interment will be at The Memorial Garden, Christ Episcopal Church, 118 S. Bois D Arc, Tyler, Texas, beside her beloved husband, where they were devoted members for many years.
|
Elaine was born in 1924 in South Dakota to Marion Josephine and Alex Peterson, both deceased. She moved to Wisconsin in 1933 and remained there until moving to Texas in 1944.
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 63 years, Jack Kile Willis, Sr. Also preceded in death were two sisters, Dorothy and Vivian, and one brother, Stanley.
Having studied music, Elaine was attracted to the Episcopal Church by the beautiful services and music, where she participated as soprano soloist in the choir.
Inheriting abilities from an artistic and musical family, she studied sculpture under the tutelage of renown instructors in the early 1960's at the University of Dallas and the Dallas Museum of Art. Her whimsical birds and dragons are particularly well known, sculpted in various mediums and sold in numerous galleries.
Elaine was a member for many years in both Green Acres Garden Club and New Century Literary Club. She also enjoyed the games of bridge and mahjongg with dear friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Karen Elaine, and her son Jack Kile Jr., and his wife, Karen Denise; four grandchildren, Michael, Stephen, Matthew, and Lindsey; five great grandchildren, and one great, great grandson.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Francis Episcopal Church or The Hospice of East Texas (hospiceofeasttexas.org)
