A graveside service for Elaine Hamon, 91, of Tyler will be held on Monday, June 24, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Van Alstyne Cemetery, Van Alstyne, Texas under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Raiborn officiating.
Mrs. Hamon passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Lindale. She was born January 3, 1928 in San Angelo to Frank and Virginia Raiborn.
Elaine was a longtime resident of Tyler and was a member of First Baptist Church. She was also a past member of the Mary Tyler Chapter DAR, as well as a certified professional secretary. She attended Kilgore Junior College, and later, Tyler Junior College and the University of Texas at Tyler. Shortly thereafter, she earned her CPA license. Prior to her retirement, she held the position of Office Manager with Ralph Spence Oil Company for many years.
Elaine was preceded in death by her parents and her husband of 69 years, William "Bill" E. Hamon Jr. She is survived by her loving family including her daughters, Susan Scoggins and husband Steve of Lindale and Diane Blasingame of Houston; granddaughters, Anna Walker, Mandi Perez and Lindsey Blasingame; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Eloise Duncan, Joan Cation and Jan Honeycutt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
If desired, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Alliance of Smith Co. 211 Winchester Dr., Tyler, TX 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 23, 2019