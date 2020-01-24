Service Information Autry Funeral Home Hwy 175 & East Garrison Frankston , TX 75763 (903)-876-3333 Memorial service 10:00 AM Autry Funeral Home Chapel Frankston , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Memorial services are scheduled for Elaine Henderson Griffin at 10 a.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Autry Funeral Home Chapel in Frankston. She will be laid to rest at Wofford Cemetery.



She passed away Tuesday, January 21st at the East Texas Hospice of Tyler.



She was born February 15, 1934 in Frankston. She is preceded in death by her parents the late Rev. Lector Henderson and wife Mae; and sisters, Maxine Wheeler and Frankie Buchanan.



Elaine, having been the daughter of a minister and married a minister, was very active in Christian Ministry for most of her life. She and her husband Rev. Griffin recently retired from pastoral ministry which spanned 68 years at churches in Neches, Rusk, Bullard and Frankston. She was an excellent teacher of the word.



Elaine was a devoted Christian, a loving mother, a wonderful grandmother, a delightful and joyous wife and a loyal and true friend to many. She has left many wonderful memories and good examples to follow. She is now enjoying her eternal reward.



Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 68 years, Rev. Jessie Griffin; son, Michael Griffin and wife Tammy of Frankston; daughter, Lisa Michele Williams and husband Mark of Charlotte, NC. Her sister is Nelda Melton of Frankston and brothers, Harold Henderson and wife Betty of Emerald Bay and Ronald Henderson and wife Pat of Frankston. She is also survived by five grandchildren which brought great joy into her life: Caleb Griffin, Drew, Lauren, Bret and Luke Williams: numerous cousins and several nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Jon Lundmark, Jaco Bosschaart, Richard Bussey, Johnnie Day, Kent Kalb and Mike Robison.



The family will receive friends on Friday evening, January 24th from 5-7p.m. at Autry Funeral Home, Frankston



