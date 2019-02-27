Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Graveside services for EJ "Tommy" Thomas, 94, of Bullard are scheduled for 2pm, Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Cathedral in the Pines with Royce Savage officiating.



He passed away on February 25, 2019 in Bullard.



Tommy was born on July 25, 1924 in Manila, Arkansas to the late Edgar Acy and Bevie Crews Thomas.



He spent his life building bridges around the globe and at home. At the end, he was surrounded by family and friends to see him across the golden bridge to heaven and rest in peace.



Tommy is survived by his lovely wife Diane Thomas; his daughters Shirley (Lukie) Kemp, Sue (George) Wilson, and Anne (Willie) Sanders; his sons Donn (Julia) Thomas, Phil Thomas, Emmett (Anita) Thomas, and Allen Melton. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son William Melton.



Pallbearers will be Jerry Cook, Donn Thomas, Phil Thomas, Allen Melton, Emmett Thomas, and Louis Newburn.



