Funeral services for Edward "Ed" Tillie, 90, of Chandler will be held at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home with Bro. Terry Adair officiating. Private interment will follow at Williams Cemetery.



Mr. Tillie passed away on November 27, 2019 in his home in Chandler.



Edward "Ed" Tillie was born April 20, 1929 in, Louisiana the son of Tillie and Ruby. He served in the United States Army and retired after 22 years of service. He lived all over the world during his army days, but finally decided to settle in chandler decades ago. Ed went on to work as Postmaster after the military, retiring after 20 years. He was also a Master Mason for 31 years, 32nd Scottish Rite and a member of the Shriners Temple. Ed was a loving husband, father and grandfather who will be missed by all those he knew and loved.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years Freda Watson Tillie.



Ed is survived by his wife Cathy Tillie; two children, Barry Tillie and wife Kim, Sherry Smith and husband Larry; grandchildren, Ruthann Moseley, Holli Lewis, Emmanuel Carter, Jacob Tillie, Sarah Hall and seven great grandchildren.



Visitation will be held from 4-6:00 pm on Munday, December 2, 2019 at the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home.



Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Chandler Memorial Funeral Home Family.



