Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Obituary

Edward Leon Parker passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 in Tyler, TX. Eddie, as he was affectionately known, was born on June 4, 1952 in Mexia, TX to Richard Leon Parker and Bobby Louise Parker. He spent the majority of his childhood in Tyler where he graduated from John Tyler High School in 1970.



He pursued a number of careers, most of which reflected his strong drive to help others. He enlisted in the



Eddie was all heart. He was a kind and generous man, and was known to be the life of the party. We will miss his jokes, the laughter he brought to everyone he met, and his uncanny ability to be both blunt and kind.



He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Ann Pessoney. He is survived by his two daughters, Kimberly Menge and husband Clark, Christin Shilling and husband Derek; sister, Sandra Goodman; nephew, Matthew Goodman and wife Jayne; three precious grandsons, who knew him as "Pepaw", William & Parker Menge and Sullivan Shilling; and two beloved nieces, Elle & Gwen Goodman who called him "Great Grand Poopow." He is also survived by wonderful friends and extended family.



Services will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Gage officiating, preceded by a visitation at the same location on Sunday, March 1, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. A private burial will be held at the Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery with military honors. To honor his memory, in lieu of flowers, the family suggests that remembrances be made in his name to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516.



