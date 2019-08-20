Edward Leo West, Jr, 64, departed August 17, 2019.
Ed is survived by his beloved wife of 45 years, Rita West. His daughters; Julia & Joe, Bobbie & Jeremy, Penny & Eric; his mother, Dianne & Verland; his sister, Mary; his brothers, Clay, Randy, Joey, Justin and Cameron; his grandchildren Dillyn, Javan, Patience, Cameron, Tre, Derek, and Trent; and his cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends.
Ed is reunited with his son, Eddie; father, Ed; beloved dogs Gator and Mudbud.
Ed spent his precious life serving and encouraging others at home, in his profession, and in his community. As a young man, he treasured time with family, music and church. He always exhibited a strong drive to learn and desire to help others. He was blessed to fall in love with and marry "the girl next door." He attended the U.S. Air Force Academy Preparatory School and continued service attaining SSGT, E5. He shared a strong Christian faith and love of riding with his fellow airmen in the Blue Rings Riding Club. Together, Ed and Rita raised a beautiful family. He provided unconditional love, corny jokes galore and spent countless days coaching and playing soccer with them. He excelled as a mentor and leader in his profession and community. Service highlights include: Toastmasters International, COPE House, Lebanon Literacy Council Chair and Civil Air Patrol.
Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal.
Join us for a celebration of a life well lived on August 20, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at Whitehouse United Methodist Church in Whitehouse, Texas. Arrangements by Burke's-Walker-Tippit Funeral Home, Tyler.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Aug. 20, 2019