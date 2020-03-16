Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Edward Lewis Grimes, age 92 of Mineola, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home in Tyler. He was born on December 4, 1927 in Longview, Texas to the late David Edward Grimes and Nannie Strain Grimes. He was a retired Railroad Engineer, Gideon, member of the Locomotive Engineers Union and Life Member of the VFW.



He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Rose Jeannetta McCreary and Betty Ball.



He is survived by his loving wife, Margery Grimes of Tyler; sons, Roy Norris Grimes and his wife Lynn of Tyler and Mark Edward Grimes and his wife, Daphne of Gilmer; daughters, Karen Denise Webb of Tyler and Regina Dawn Grimes of Dallas; seven grandchildren, Christine Ponder, Becca Grimes, Laney Grimes, Brandon Grimes, Travis Webb, Jared Grimes and Seth Grimes and eight great grandchildren.

Mr. Edward Lewis Grimes, age 92 of Mineola, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at his home in Tyler. He was born on December 4, 1927 in Longview, Texas to the late David Edward Grimes and Nannie Strain Grimes. He was a retired Railroad Engineer, Gideon, member of the Locomotive Engineers Union and Life Member of the VFW.He was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Rose Jeannetta McCreary and Betty Ball.He is survived by his loving wife, Margery Grimes of Tyler; sons, Roy Norris Grimes and his wife Lynn of Tyler and Mark Edward Grimes and his wife, Daphne of Gilmer; daughters, Karen Denise Webb of Tyler and Regina Dawn Grimes of Dallas; seven grandchildren, Christine Ponder, Becca Grimes, Laney Grimes, Brandon Grimes, Travis Webb, Jared Grimes and Seth Grimes and eight great grandchildren. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 16, 2020 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close