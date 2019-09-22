Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Rosary 3:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Requiem Mass 10:00 AM Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

A requiem mass for Edward Emil Calme, 83, of Tyler will be held on Monday, September 23, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Chapel of Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Tyler with Father Hank Lanik officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Inurnment will be at Rose Lawn Cemetery at a later date.



Mr. Calme passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019 in Tyler. He was born April 4, 1936 in Cincinnati, Ohio to Emil Calme and Lorraine Sauer Calme.



Ed was a member of the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception. He graduated from Villa Madonna College (now Thomas More College) in Covington, Kentucky where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a concentration in physics. He did his graduate work in physics at the University of Cincinnati and earned his Master of Science degree. He worked as an experimental physicist for the General Electric Company before being employed as a mechanical engineer with General Electric, then Trane, and finally with American Standard before retiring.



Ed loved traveling with his family, spending time with his grandchildren, working in his yard, and restoring furniture. He was an avid fisherman who shared his love of this activity with all of his children and grandchildren. He volunteered for his church, his children's schools, and coached his children's sports teams. He was a man who sacrificed himself to serve his family and community.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Jerry. He is survived by his loving family including his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann; his brother, Thomas Calme and his wife JoAnn of Bellevue, Kentucky; his sisters and their spouses, Lynn and Jim Krohmer of Bellevue, Kentucky, and Patti and Dave Burkart of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky; his children and their spouses, Karen and John Goforth of Tyler, Beth and Patrick Kuhns of Nacogdoches, Kevin and Heather Calme of Littleton, Colorado, and Jennifer and John Carcasi of San Antonio; his 13 grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Pallbearers will be Tom Calme, Sean Goforth, Jacob Carcasi, Ivan Kuhns, Connor Calme, and Braden Calme. Honorary pallbearers will be Jim Krohmer, David Burkart, George Minor, Ron Warner, Paul Simon, and Chuck Wilke.



A rosary is scheduled at 3:00 p.m. with visitation from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway in Tyler.



If desired, memorials may be made to the , 1301 S. Broadway, Tyler, TX 75701.



