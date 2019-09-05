Service Information Lowe Funeral Home - Quitman 1102 E. Goode St Quitman , TX 75783 (903)-763-2242 Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Arthur Voss, 78, died quietly surrounded by his family on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at The Hospice of East Texas.



He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Dorothy; his mother, Fayvette Parker; his father, John Primm Voss; his brother, Primm LeRoy Voss; and his sister, Margie Sims.



He is survived by his children, Danielle LoPresti (Vince), Chrissy Williams (Brad), and Douglas Davis (Daisy); his grandchildren, Karson Williams, Elessa Cary and Lyndsey Cary; and his nieces, nephews, and various extended family members.



Edward was a man of honor and great character. A man who joyfully married a young, single mother of three and quickly called them all his own. A man who worked tireless hours throughout the years so that their every need was met. A man, who after 25 years of marriage to the "love of his life", renewed his vows to her, only to lose her a few short months later.



He was fiercely loyal, supremely opinionated, and had a smart, dry sense of humor that would put you in stitches. He served his country proudly in his youth, and his family, church and community until his death. And although his heart would ultimately fail him, it was still large and powerful enough to love us all more than we will ever be able to comprehend. He will be sorely missed, but will forever remain in our hearts.



A celebration of Edward's life will be held at Lowe Funeral Home in Quitman, TX on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 11:00am with Pastor Jeff Carlson officiating. He will be laid to rest following the service at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.



Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00pm Wednesday evening at Lowe Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the .

