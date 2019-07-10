Funeral Services for Edna Jo Kidd Welch age 94, of Edom will be 10:00am Thursday at 1st United Methodist Church in Chandler with Bro Bryan Harkness officiating with Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit in charge of arrangements.
Mrs. Welch was born on October 7, 1924 in Henderson County, TX to Dewey Phillip and Vera Violet Lawrence Harrison and passed away on July 8, 2019 in Tyler. She had lived in this area most of life was a member of 1st United Methodist Church in Chandler and worked for Curtis Mathis. Survivors include daughters: Jennie Tew of Edom, Katherine Nipp of Edom and Penny Yura of Brownsboro, 11 Grandchildren, 18 Great-Grandchildren and 9 Great-great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Welch was preceded in death by her parents, husbands: Verdon Kidd and Bert Welch, son: Richard Kidd, granddaughter: Kimberly Yura and brothers: William, Lawrence and Ronnie Harrison. Visitation will be 6-7pm Wednesday at the Funeral Home. Burial will be in New Hope Cemetery Henderson, County, TX
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on July 10, 2019