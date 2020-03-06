Funeral services for Edna E. Parker, 95, of Big Sandy, Tx are scheduled for 10:00 am, Saturday, March 7, 2020 in the chapel of McWhorter Funeral Home with Bro. Roy Pope officiating. Interment, Smith Cemetery, Big Sandy, Texas. Visitation will be held 6:00 pm - 8:30 pm, Friday, March 6, 2020. She was born, September 15, 1924, in Wood County, Texas, to Jim and Mary Ila Faulk Johnson and passed from this life March 1, 2020, in Tyler, Texas.
Ms. Parker was a member of the Gilmer Order Eastern Star #355 and just received her 60 year certificate in January, 2020.
Those left to cherish her memory are her grandson, John King; great grandson, Parker King; daughter in law, Tammy Parker; and her son in law, Fred King.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas M. Parker; daughters, Sylvia Ann Parker and Cary I. King; and by her son, Thomas Andrew "Andy" Parker.
Pallbearers will be Cory Todd, Cody Todd, Raymond Todd, Rick Johnson, Steven Johnson, Vincent Todd and Malachi Arps.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2020