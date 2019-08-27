Service Information Eubank Funeral Home 27532 State Highway 64 Canton , TX 75103 (903)-567-4111 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Mickie Greer, 77, of Canton, will be held 2pm, Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in the Eubank Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Steve Glosup officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at the Starr Cemetery, Canton, TX.



Mickie died August 24, 2019 in Canton surrounded by her loving family and many close friends.



Edna Cole (Mickie) Greer was born November 7, 1941 in Staten Island, NY, to Charles Henry and Madeline Viola Bachert Cole. She moved to Miami, FL with her family at the age of six and spent most of her early years there. She graduated from Miami, Edison High School in 1959 and moved to California for a short time prior to moving to Dallas in 1963. Mickie married Lawrence Greer May 12, 1967 in Tyler, TX and they spent the next 52 years together. During their marriage Mickie and Lawrence lived in Dallas, Amarillo, Ft. Myers, San Antonio, and Houston, prior to moving to Canton in 1987. Mickie was an honor student at Eastfield College, Mesquite.



Mickie worked for Chrysler Credit in San Antonio, TX, served as credit manager for B&F System in Dallas, TX and then worked in accounting for the Garland Independent School District, Garland, TX. Her favorite job ever was working for the State of Texas Mental Health, Mental Retardation at Terrell State Hospital, Terrell, TX. She retired from the State of Texas in 1999 with 21 years of service and then continued working as Assistant to the Director at Lakes Regional Mental Health Mental Retardation until fully retiring in 2001. Mickie found working with the MHMR clients so rewarding that she continued to volunteer at Lakes Regional for several years after retiring. She worked as a part time bookkeeper for many years for Dr. Joseph H. Hoot, DDS, Canton, TX. She also served as the Recording Secretary for the American Business Women's Association.



Mickie's outgoing personality and love of people afforded her with many lifelong friends. Mickie loved her friends and family and was a wonderful caregiver for numerous family members. Her hobbies included painting, helping others, antiquing and she was a major collector of vintage cookbooks. Mickie enjoyed traveling extensively in the United States and was very proud of the ethnic diversity of her "Yankee relatives," some of whom was first generation Americans. Her favorite place to live in all of her life is the years spent on the acreage owned by her and her husband in the Wentworth Community near Canton. This is land that has been in her husband's family for generations. She was a member of the Church of Christ.



Mickie was preceded in death by her parents; friend and second Mom, Janice T. Cole; son, Justin Wesley Greer (January 2002); brother-in-laws and sister-in-law, W.L. and Mary Greer, and brother-in-laws: Homer McFarland and Robert Haddaway.



Survivors include her husband, Lawrence Greer; daughter, Donna C. Greer and Kris Gutz; son, Edward Greer and Katy; one grandson, Wesley Cole Greer; sisters: Dorothy McFarland, and Janice Haddaway; and a host of nieces, nephews and many close friends that were like family to her.



Pallbearers are Dr. John Turner, Dr. Joe Hoot, Wesley Cole Greer, Rickey Baugh, Gene Bilbrey, M.L. Rawlinson, Randy Womble and Jerry Strickland.

