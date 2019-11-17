Service Information Caudle-Rutledge Funeral Directors, Inc. 206 West South Lindale , TX 75771 (903)-882-3141 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Edith Wilkes Beutell, age 91, of Kerrville, Texas and formerly of Hideaway, Texas are scheduled for 10:30 A.M. Monday, November 18, 2019 with Rev. Walter J. Banek officiating. Burial services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at the Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery with services under the direction of Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Edith died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 in a Kerrville nursing center. She was born on June 23, 1928 in Hubbard, Texas to the late Frederick Radford and Fredda Dale (Ellison) Wilkes and was formerly of Dallas before moving to Hideaway, Texas in 1992. Edith graduated college from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree and served in many churches as an organist. She was a member of the Good Shepherd Episcopal Church in Tyler, Texas and was preceded in death by her husbands, Howard Nelson and Barry Beutell in 2008 and sister, Bess Evelyn Wilkes. Edith is survived by her daughter, Johanne Woodruff of Decatur, Texas; 2 grandchildren, Bennett Woodruff and wife, Andrea of Ingram, Texas and Leslie Walther and husband, Matt of Odessa, Texas; and 4 great grandchildren, Cadence, Joshua, Willow and Madelyn. The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Hospice of East Texas Homeplace, 4111 University Blvd, Tyler, Texas 75701 or to the charity of ones choice.



