Edith Fay Cantrell passed away on February 16, 2020, in Tyler, Texas. She was born February 8, 1924, to Robert Marvin Holcomb and Margaret Rose Holcomb in Alto, Texas. She is survived by her daughter, Andrea and son-in-law David Cooper; granddaughters, Lynn Dark and Carleen Dark and great-granddaughter, Hillary and husband Alec Rangel. She was preceded in death by her parents; her three sisters and brothers-in-law, Leona and Rex Williams, Corrie and R.P. Hardin, and Velma and Johnnie McComb; and husbands, Irwin Matteson and Dan Cantrell. She retired from General Electric as a cost accountant. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M., on Satuday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Shiloh Cemetery, Alto, Texas with Rev. Kevin Burdette officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 to 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, February 20, 2020, at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral in Tyler. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 20, 2020