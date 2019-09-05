Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eddie Rogers Ervin Sr.. View Sign Service Information Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-526-5555 Wake 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Community Funeral Home of Tyler 1429 North Border Avenue Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Spring Creek Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

SHERMAN - Eddie was born in Tyler, Texas a small East Texas town about 80 miles East of Dallas in a small community called Spring Creek to the Late Eddie Jerry Ervin and Laura Louise Erwin (Beal).

In 1971 Eddie was introduced to a local community girl by the name of Marian L. Richardson. They were married for twenty-three years, and to this union three boys were born.

He especially loved his late siblings, Sherrell Faye Beal Brooks and Homer Charles Ervin.

Unbeknownst to Eddie, a lifepath had been laid out for him to travel away from Sugar Hill. A path designed by the Lord. It was fraught with challenges, but Angels were always nearby.

Eddie's educational lifepath begin at the old Carver Elementary school in Tyler, TX. He spent his Junior High school years at A.T. Stewart and he graduated from John Tyler High School Class of 1971 number 10 out of a class of over 700 students.

Eddie worked as an Electronics Technician in the Space & Defense industry for several years. His career ended working in the manufacture of tires for Kelly-Springfield Tire Company.

He had a strong civil service calling and established a Cub Scout Group in the Spring Creek Community with the help of the Spring Creek Baptist Church and Tyler Scout District Office. Cub Scout Pack Number 516 was created and Eddie became the Cub Master.

Leaving to cherish his memories are his three children, Eddie Rodgers Erwin Jr, Ryan Courtenay Ervin, and John Mackenzie Ervin, his only grandchild, LaDarius O'Keith Ervin, Sister, Blanche Ruth Easter, Uncle, Clarence Harold Ervin, many cousins-and his Caretaker of many years Marian Ervin Whetsell.

A Wake will be at Community Funeral Home in Tyler, Thursday, September 5, 2019, 5-7pm. Funeral services will be Friday, September 6, 2019, at 12 noon at Spring Creek Baptist Church. SHERMAN - Eddie was born in Tyler, Texas a small East Texas town about 80 miles East of Dallas in a small community called Spring Creek to the Late Eddie Jerry Ervin and Laura Louise Erwin (Beal).In 1971 Eddie was introduced to a local community girl by the name of Marian L. Richardson. They were married for twenty-three years, and to this union three boys were born.He especially loved his late siblings, Sherrell Faye Beal Brooks and Homer Charles Ervin.Unbeknownst to Eddie, a lifepath had been laid out for him to travel away from Sugar Hill. A path designed by the Lord. It was fraught with challenges, but Angels were always nearby.Eddie's educational lifepath begin at the old Carver Elementary school in Tyler, TX. He spent his Junior High school years at A.T. Stewart and he graduated from John Tyler High School Class of 1971 number 10 out of a class of over 700 students.Eddie worked as an Electronics Technician in the Space & Defense industry for several years. His career ended working in the manufacture of tires for Kelly-Springfield Tire Company.He had a strong civil service calling and established a Cub Scout Group in the Spring Creek Community with the help of the Spring Creek Baptist Church and Tyler Scout District Office. Cub Scout Pack Number 516 was created and Eddie became the Cub Master.Leaving to cherish his memories are his three children, Eddie Rodgers Erwin Jr, Ryan Courtenay Ervin, and John Mackenzie Ervin, his only grandchild, LaDarius O'Keith Ervin, Sister, Blanche Ruth Easter, Uncle, Clarence Harold Ervin, many cousins-and his Caretaker of many years Marian Ervin Whetsell.A Wake will be at Community Funeral Home in Tyler, Thursday, September 5, 2019, 5-7pm. Funeral services will be Friday, September 6, 2019, at 12 noon at Spring Creek Baptist Church. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close