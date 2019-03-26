Our Lord and Savior called Eddie Don Driggers home unexpectedly on Saturday, March 23, 2019. Born Eddie Don Driggers on April 13, 1958 in Tyler to Billy Ray Driggers and Wanda Sue Woodland. He attended John Tyler High School and worked as a Welder at Tyler Pipe, a Mechanic for All Star Muffler, Tyler Muffler Shop and Tyler Foam Products and was a Machinist for Mabco Motors.
Donny loved to fish, work on vehicles and shop garage sales. He was a beloved son, brother and best friend and will be forever missed. He was a member of Dean Baptist Church.
He is survived by his Mother, Wanda Sue Woodland of Mountain Home, Arkansas; sister, Latia Gay Driggers Figueras of Bullard and brothers, Billy Paul and Jimmy Harold Driggers.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at Dean Cemetery in Tyler with Rev. Bobby Sexton officiating. To view, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler
215 E. Front St.
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 592-6553
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 26, 2019