Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Viewing 12:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702

Funeral services for Mr. Ed Long, Jr, of Tyler are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 1:00 PM at Rose Heights Church of God with Mr. Johnny Johnson Eulogist. Interment will be held in Tyler Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Mr. Long passed away peacefully, Saturday, October 5, 2019. He was born January 13, 1939 in Ashford, Alabama to Ed Long, Sr. and Rosie Lee Long.



He served his country by enlisting in the USAF. After the military he moved to Tyler, Texas in the early seventies. He loved the Lord and going to church as well as spending time with family and friends.



Those that preceded Ed in death were his parents, son Terence Stephens; 5 sisters and 2 brothers.



He leaves to cherish his memories his loving and devoted wife June Long; daughters Jacqueline Long, Beatrice Manley and Mamie Humphries; Son Edwin Long; 9 grandchildren, 14 great grands and 3 great-great grandchildren. Sisters, Lillie Long Lewis, Ann Long, Minnie Scott, Mamie Kelly and Mary Brown. Brothers, Willie Long, Sr. and David Long, Sr. Numerous nieces, nephews and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 12-8:00 PM.

