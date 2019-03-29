Funeral services for Mrs. Earline "Big Mama" Clark Brown, 87, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at New Life Community Church with Pastor Kennie Mosley as eulogist.
Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Brown died March 23, 2019. She was born February 8, 1932 in Smith County. She was a member of Hopewell Valley Baptist Church.
Survivors include 7 sons, 5 daughters, 1 brother, 31 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren.
Public viewing will be 12:00 - 8:00 pm. Friday, March 29, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
