Funeral services for Earl Lee Raibon, Sr. are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 1:00 PM at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Kioka Jackson eulogist. Interment will be held in Lee Springs Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling and Garrett Funeral Directors.
Earl lee Raibon, Sr. was born in Smith County May 22, 1933 to Archie Raibon and Bernice Brooks Raibon. He attended Emmett Scott High School.
After high school he started working at The Carlton Hotel Parking Center. He often spoke of loving to drive the fast nice cars and getting nickel and dime tips. He also drove cabs and owned a restaurant.
Earl married Aretha Fournoy in May of 1952. They had 5 children.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 5 brothers, 3 sisters and 2 daughters.
He leaves behind sons, Earl Lee Raibon, Jr., Lawrence Raibon and Kelvin Raibon; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. One sister Bertha Lee Coats, a host of cousins other relatives and his longtime friend Utah McElory.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 1-8:00 PM.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019