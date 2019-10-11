Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Viewing 1:00 PM - 8:00 PM Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM North Star Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Earl Lee Raibon, Sr. are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 1:00 PM at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Kioka Jackson eulogist. Interment will be held in Lee Springs Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling and Garrett Funeral Directors.



Earl lee Raibon, Sr. was born in



After high school he started working at The Carlton Hotel Parking Center. He often spoke of loving to drive the fast nice cars and getting nickel and dime tips. He also drove cabs and owned a restaurant.



Earl married Aretha Fournoy in May of 1952. They had 5 children.



He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 5 brothers, 3 sisters and 2 daughters.



He leaves behind sons, Earl Lee Raibon, Jr., Lawrence Raibon and Kelvin Raibon; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. One sister Bertha Lee Coats, a host of cousins other relatives and his longtime friend Utah McElory.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 1-8:00 PM.

Funeral services for Earl Lee Raibon, Sr. are scheduled for Saturday, October 12, 2019 1:00 PM at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Kioka Jackson eulogist. Interment will be held in Lee Springs Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling and Garrett Funeral Directors.Earl lee Raibon, Sr. was born in Smith County May 22, 1933 to Archie Raibon and Bernice Brooks Raibon. He attended Emmett Scott High School.After high school he started working at The Carlton Hotel Parking Center. He often spoke of loving to drive the fast nice cars and getting nickel and dime tips. He also drove cabs and owned a restaurant.Earl married Aretha Fournoy in May of 1952. They had 5 children.He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, 5 brothers, 3 sisters and 2 daughters.He leaves behind sons, Earl Lee Raibon, Jr., Lawrence Raibon and Kelvin Raibon; 11 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. One sister Bertha Lee Coats, a host of cousins other relatives and his longtime friend Utah McElory.Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday 1-8:00 PM. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 11, 2019 Print | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close