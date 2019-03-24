Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Earl L. "Buddy" Story, Jr. claimed the Promise and Grace of Jesus Christ and joined his wife, Donna Stovall Story; daughter, Stacy Belle; his mother, LaMerle Breedlove; father, Earl Lindsey Story; and brother, Bobby in heaven on Friday, March 22, 2019. He leaves behind to miss him dearly his son, Kirk; daughter-in-law, Cindy; and his "favorite grandson" Earl. Also, brother, Bill Story; sister, Dolly and husband Steve Wolf; nephews and their wives and children, Bo, Ana, Sophie, Tatum Wolf and Amanda and Zach Wolf and Gary and Rebecca Welch.



Buddy Earl gave generously of his time and energy. He received the T.B. Butler Award from Calvin Clyde. He proudly served as President of Tyler Chamber, President of East Texas Chamber, President of Texas Rose Festival, Potentate of Shrine, President of Texas Shrine Association, Chairman of Board of Galveston Shrine Burn Hospital, Board Chairman of Houston Shrine Children Hospital and Board President of Mother Frances Hospital. He was a lifetime member of Marvin United Methodist Church and attended the Friendly Class. Buddy wanted to personally thank his friend Dr. David Nichols for introducing him to Bible Study Fellowship and "how he enjoyed it and changed his life". He received his education from Tyler ISD, Tyler Jr. College, and North Texas State University with a BBA. He was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. He started his professional career with Story-Wright as a Salesman, then Sales Manager, General Manager and President and Chairman of the Board.



A Masonic graveside service will be Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation is scheduled from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, March 24, 2019, at Stewart Family Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to - Houston Donor Development Office, 6977 Main Street, Houston, TX 77030 or .



Buddy will be missed by so many but we praise God for his life and our privilege to journey beside him. Our precious memories will comfort us until we meet again in Heaven.



