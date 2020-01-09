Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

E.Harmon Hodge, 94, passed away peacefully, January 2, 2020 at The Hospice of East Texas in Tyler, TX.



Harmon was born in Davilla, TX on August 10, 1925 to the late Emmitt Vineyard Hodge and Willie Mamie Harmon.



After graduating from Cypress Fairbanks High School in 1943, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps. He was honorably discharged in November 1945. He then attended Southern Methodist University in 1946 and was a member of Kappa Alpha fraternity. Upon graduation from SMU in 1949, he accepted a position at Southwestern Life Insurance Co. in Dallas, TX. He retired after 33 years as Vice President - Agency Administration. While at Southwestern Life he had a passion for planning and coordinating company conferences and conventions. After retiring from Southwestern Life he maintained that passion and formed his own corporation called Meeting and Travel Consultants, Inc. In 1988, Harmon retired and moved to Emerald Bay, located near Tyler, TX. He loved Emerald Bay and was very involved with the community, as well as the Emerald Bay Community Church.



At an early age, he confessed his love for Christ accepting Him as his Lord and Savior. Harmon was preceded in death by his parents, brother Glyn, infant daughter Vickie Lynn, and his cherished wife of 61 years Betty Jo Cumbie Hodge. He is survived by his loving family including his daughter Cathy Hodge Geers and husband Terry; grandchildren, Erin Robertson and husband Mike, and Kevin Geers and wife Allison; great grandchildren Tyler, Isaac, Ryan, and Brooke; nephews Mark and Russell; niece Stacy. Visitation is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, January 9 at Lloyd James Funeral Home in Tyler, TX. A private family service will be held in Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. A "Celebration of Life" service is scheduled at 2 p.m. on Friday, January 10, 2020 at Emerald Bay Community Church with Dr. Darryle Dunks officiating. If desired, memorials may be made to Emerald Bay Community Church, or Hospice of East Texas. Heaven has gained a new angel with a firm handshake and a booming voice!

