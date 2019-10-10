Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

Dwayne Eugene Beard, formerly of Van, Texas, passed away October 8, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. He was 87.



Dwayne was born April 26, 1932 in Taft, Texas to Rufus Brooks and Stella (McMahan) Beard. After graduating from high school he joined the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War for four years. He married Betty Ann Sanderfer on October 1, 1953 and they were married 58 years.



Dwayne worked for Union 76 for 35 years after leaving the Air Force in 1953 until his retirement in the early 90's. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and making jewelry for his wife. He adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



He is survived by two daughters, Debra Adkins of Wilson, Oklahoma; and Denise Massengill and husband, Ross of Ennis, Texas; one son, Gary Beard and wife, Patti of Bedford, Texas; ten grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty, one brother, Billy Beard of Portland, Texas, one sister, Loretta Foster of Victoria, Texas and an infant sister; grandson, Shane Adkins of Wilson, Oklahoma; beloved pet, Lady.



In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018.



Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hilliard Funeral Home, with visitation starting at noon. A graveside service will immediately follow with Pastor Earl Cantrelle officiating. Pallbearers will be Blain Beard, Chris Beard, Ross Massengill and Billy Gene Devenport.



Dwayne Eugene Beard, formerly of Van, Texas, passed away October 8, 2019, in Grapevine, Texas. He was 87.Dwayne was born April 26, 1932 in Taft, Texas to Rufus Brooks and Stella (McMahan) Beard. After graduating from high school he joined the United States Air Force and served in the Korean War for four years. He married Betty Ann Sanderfer on October 1, 1953 and they were married 58 years.Dwayne worked for Union 76 for 35 years after leaving the Air Force in 1953 until his retirement in the early 90's. He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and making jewelry for his wife. He adored his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.He is survived by two daughters, Debra Adkins of Wilson, Oklahoma; and Denise Massengill and husband, Ross of Ennis, Texas; one son, Gary Beard and wife, Patti of Bedford, Texas; ten grandchildren, 3 step-grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and 4 step-great-grandchildren.He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty, one brother, Billy Beard of Portland, Texas, one sister, Loretta Foster of Victoria, Texas and an infant sister; grandson, Shane Adkins of Wilson, Oklahoma; beloved pet, Lady.In lieu of flowers please send donations to the Parkinson Foundation, 1359 Broadway Ste. 1509, New York, NY 10018.Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Hilliard Funeral Home, with visitation starting at noon. A graveside service will immediately follow with Pastor Earl Cantrelle officiating. Pallbearers will be Blain Beard, Chris Beard, Ross Massengill and Billy Gene Devenport. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 10, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close