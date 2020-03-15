Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Graveside service 10:00 AM Carlsbad Cemetery Carlsbad , NM Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Hollytree Country Club 6700 Hollytree Drive Tyler , TX Send Flowers Obituary

A graveside service for Dr. Duane Lynn Griffith, 79, of Tyler was held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Carlsbad Cemetery in Carlsbad, NM with Kirk Griffith officiating.



A Celebration of his Life will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 1:00-3:00 p.m. at Hollytree Country Club, 6700 Hollytree Drive, Tyler, TX 75703.



Dr. Griffith passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 in Tyler. He was born May 21, 1940 in Altus, OK to Otis Lee and Gladys Chenault Griffith.



Duane married Victoria Sanchez in Carlsbad, NM on July 31, 1959. He graduated Summa Cum Laude from The University of Houston College of Optometry in 1965. He was a Doctor of Optometry for 36 years practicing with his brother Dr. C. George Griffith (deceased) and nephew Dr. Keevin J. Griffith in Carlsbad, NM. After retiring in 2002, Duane and Vicki moved to Tyler where he continued to enjoy his love of tennis, singing, playing his guitar, and watching his grandchildren in all their endeavors. Duane was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and lifelong follower of Jesus Christ. He was a member of the Whitehouse Church of Christ.



Duane was preceded in death by his parents, his son, Everett Zane Griffith, his brother, Boyd J. Griffith, and his brother, George Griffith. He is survived by his loving family including his high school sweetheart and wife of 60 years, Vicki Griffith of Tyler; his son, Dr. Lee Griffith and wife Olivia of Whitehouse; grandchildren, Vanessa, Zane, and Vivian Griffith of Tyler; brother, Kirk Griffith and wife Kathleen of Sanger; sister-in-law, Patsy Griffith of Carlsbad, NM; sister-in-law, Cecilia Ortiz of Truth or Consequences, NM; brother-in-law, Charlie Sanchez of Deming, NM; sister-in-law, Dolores Bradham of Richland, WA; sister-in-law, Viola Pavlik of Oceanside, CA; brother-in-law, Bob Jones and wife Debbie of Littleton, CO.



Pallbearers will be Dr. Keevin Griffith, Brandon Griffith, Charlie Jurva, Ernie Booth, Jay Redman, and Carol Tabor. Honorary pallbearers will be Roger Griffith, Bob Jones, Jim Hughes, and Cass Tabor.



If desired, memorials may be made to: Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad, NM; ; and .



