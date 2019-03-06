On Saturday, March 2, 2019, Duane L. Warren, loving husband and father of two children, passed away at age 88.
Duane was born on February 11, 1931 in Laurel, NE to Cecil and Esther Warren. On August 10, 1952, he married his high school sweetheart Dorothy Davis. They raised two sons, Scott and Todd.
After graduating high school, Duane joined the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War. After serving his country, Duane started a long career with Marathon Oil Company, working in many capacities, in many locations. Upon retirement he settled in Tyler, Texas. Duane volunteered at a local hospital and served on the board of his local HOA.
Duane was a kind, caring, thoughtful, generous, patient, and hardworking man. He was a loving husband and , always, unselfishly, provided for his family. He was a role model to his sons and to the others who were fortunate enough to know him. He loved to watch football and golf on tv, and loved a good meal with dessert. He enjoyed traveling and meeting new people, woodworking, reading, and making his favorite cat Mary Margaret, wait for her dinner. His only regret and smartest decision was not buying a horse.
Duane was preceded in death by his father, Cecil, and mother, Esther. He is survived by his wife of 66 years Dorothy, his two sons and wives, Scott & Cheryl Warren, and Todd & Vickie Warren, and his brothers and wives Corky & Joni Warren, Bob & Carol Warren, and Ron & Laurie Warren, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pulmonary Fibrosis foundation can be made in his name.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 6, 2019