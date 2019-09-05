Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dr. Micheal "Bro. Mike" L. Daniels Sr., 73, went to be with his Savior Sunday, September 1, 2019 surrounded by his family.

Bro. Mike is survived by his spouse of 43 years, Barbara (BJ) Tidwell Daniels; sons Micheal Daniels, Jr. and wife Jennifer, Jason Daniels and wife Hope, and Chris Harris; daughters Tiffani Daniels Fortune and husband Kevin, and Patricia Daniels Parnell and husband Rod; grandchildren Ryan Fortune, Taylor Fortune, Jackson Fortune, Allison Daniels, Cooper Daniels, Jessica Green, Angela Daniels, Grace Daniels, Jordan Rhodes, Jerrica Parnell, and Jenna Claire Parnell, and great-granddaughter Jersi Parnell.

When Bro. Mike was 16 he felt God calling him into the ministry. Upon graduating from John Tyler High School, he continued his education at Tyler Junior College. From there, his desire for knowledge led him down a long path of education which ultimately resulted in a Bachelor of Psychology, Master of Arts in Psychology, and a Doctorate of Philosophy In Psychology from Baptist Christian College at 42 years of age, followed by a Doctorate in Theology from Louisiana Baptist University.

Bro. Mike began his Pastoring ministry when he was 21 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, Elkhart-Red Town, First Baptist Church of Owentown, Hebron Baptist Church, Tyler, Eden Drive Baptist Church, Longview. He was the Director of the National Association of Family and Marriage Counselors and founder and President of Texas Baptist Theological Seminary in Texas and the Philippines, training men and women for ministry.

One of Bro. Mike's greatest desires was to reach the people who felt like they had nowhere else to go. He reached out to the unloved, homeless, and drug addicted so they could have a second chance.

In the last 41 years Bro. Mike has been the acting and founding pastor at Landmark Baptist Church, where he was able to live out his passion of helping others. It began with four people and a first offering of $17.58 and grew to a membership of over 1,100 souls and a ministry reaching around the world. It was his last burden to get the new church built for Landmark without debt and energy efficient as possible.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Landmark Baptist Church Building Fund are appreciated.

