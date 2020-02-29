Service Information Chapelwood Funeral Home 1015 N. Kings Hwy Nash , TX 75569 (903)-838-5300 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Chapelwood Funeral Home Nash , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Doyle C. Barnes, age 87, formerly of Tyler, Texas, died Thursday, February 27, 2020, in Kerens, Texas.



Mr. Barnes was born June 8, 1932, in Clarksville, Texas. He worked as the controller at Day & Zimmerman for twenty-five years and then Tyler Pipe for twenty years where he was an employment manager. Doyle was a member of Trinity Presbyterian Church. He was an avid golfer and loved his family and his pets.



Survivors include his wife of sixty-nine years, Pat Barnes of Texarkana; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Steve Barnes of Texarkana, Barry and Mitzi Barnes of Longview, Danny and Jennifer Barnes of Tyler; one daughter, Merrilyn Gay Cauley and her husband, Pat of Texarkana; thirteen grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren; one sister, Evelyn McGee of Texarkana; along with a number of nieces, nephews, and other relatives.



Visitation will be from 4:00-6:00 PM Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.



Private graveside services will be in Chapelwood Memorial Gardens.



Online registration is at

