DOUGLAS STAPELTON
Graveside services for Douglas Stapleton, 82, of Dallas will beat 11:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019in the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Atwell Hankins officiating. Private burial will be in the Overton City Cemetery.
Mr. Stapleton passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Dallas. He was born February 12, 1937 in Tecumseh, Oklahoma to the late William Andrew and Edith Nova Davis Stapleton and married Barbara Ann Skeen in 1957. He has lived in Dallas for 61 years and worked as a stockbroker.
Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Barbara Stapleton of Dallas; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and LienStapleton of Plano and Matthew and Jennifer Stapleton of Overton; a grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Michael and April Stapleton; and two great grandchildren.
Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019