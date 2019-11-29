Service Information Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home 905 South Commerce Street Overton , TX 75684 903/8343111 Send Flowers Obituary

DOUGLAS STAPELTON



Graveside services for Douglas Stapleton, 82, of Dallas will beat 11:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019in the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Atwell Hankins officiating. Private burial will be in the Overton City Cemetery.



Mr. Stapleton passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Dallas. He was born February 12, 1937 in Tecumseh, Oklahoma to the late William Andrew and Edith Nova Davis Stapleton and married Barbara Ann Skeen in 1957. He has lived in Dallas for 61 years and worked as a stockbroker.



Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Barbara Stapleton of Dallas; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and LienStapleton of Plano and Matthew and Jennifer Stapleton of Overton; a grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Michael and April Stapleton; and two great grandchildren.



Online registration and condolences are available at

DOUGLAS STAPELTONGraveside services for Douglas Stapleton, 82, of Dallas will beat 11:00 am, Saturday, November 30, 2019in the Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home chapel with Reverend Atwell Hankins officiating. Private burial will be in the Overton City Cemetery.Mr. Stapleton passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019 in Dallas. He was born February 12, 1937 in Tecumseh, Oklahoma to the late William Andrew and Edith Nova Davis Stapleton and married Barbara Ann Skeen in 1957. He has lived in Dallas for 61 years and worked as a stockbroker.Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Barbara Stapleton of Dallas; two sons and daughters-in-law, David and LienStapleton of Plano and Matthew and Jennifer Stapleton of Overton; a grandson and granddaughter-in-law, Michael and April Stapleton; and two great grandchildren.Online registration and condolences are available at www.cottlefuneralhome.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 29, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close