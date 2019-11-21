Service Information Schaetter's Funeral Home 301 East San Antonio Street Fredericksburg , TX 78624 (830)-997-2151 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Perry (Doug) Jung left this world to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, November 17, 2019.



Celebration of Life Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 22 at Zion Lutheran Church, 624 Barnett St, Kerrville, Texas 78028. A visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 21 at Schaetter Funeral Home, 301E. San Antonio Street, Fredericksburg, Texas, 78624.



Memorials: In lieu of flowers, please send donations to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center at



Pope was a man of honor, integrity, character and compassion, who loved his family and friends unconditionally. Born October 8, 1935 in Fredericksburg, Texas; he was a boy scout, a multi-sport athlete, and a trumpet player in the high school band. He attended Southwest Texas State Teachers College on a baseball scholarship, where he earned a degree in history education in 1959, and later attended The University of Texas at Tyler to complete his masters in Educational Administration. He was the first in his family to graduate from college.



He worked as both a teacher and coach at Rock Springs H.S, Eldorado H.S, Tivy H.S. (in Kerrville), and Robert E. Lee H.S. (in Tyler). He became an assistant principal at Robert E. Lee H.S. in 1981 after his 21 year coaching career. He retired from Tyler I.S.D. in 1996. After moving back to Kerrville, he began a new career serving as the Director of Personnel for Kerrville ISD until 2012. He cared deeply for each of his players, students, fellow coaches and educators; meanwhile working and providing for his own family as an educator.



He was passionate about his work, serving others, and football; as well as spending quality time with his wife, children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and the people he loved. His was a life well-lived.



He was devoted to and is survived by his wife of 60 years, Kay Arlene Jung. As well as his children: son Gregory and wife Julia Jung, daughter Whitney and husband Dean Loitz, his grandchildren Justin Jung, Lauren Loitz, Jordan and husband Grant Garrett, Chad Loitz and fiance Devin Rabon, Glenna and husband Mitchell Devonport, Ross and his wife, Spencer Askey, and his two great grandchildren Theodore Devonport and Rachel Askey.







Predeceasing him are his mother, Clara Louise Jung, and father, Perry Maximillian Jung.



Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home



Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com

