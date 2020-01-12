Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Celebration of Life 1:00 PM First Presbyterian Church 230 W. Rusk Tyler , IL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life for Doug Flatt will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk, Tyler, Texas 75701, with Dr. Stuart Baskin officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, from 4-6 pm at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 E. Front Street, Tyler, Texas 75702.



Douglas Evans Flatt of Tyler, Texas passed away January 9, 2020. Doug was born on January 27, 1932 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Horace and Myrtie Johnson Flatt and spent his early childhood in Dundee, Texas. His family moved to Terrell, Texas in the late 1930's, and he graduated from Terrell High School. He valued his education in Terrell and showed his gratitude by creating and building a memorial to honor Terrell Public School teachers. Doug went on to attend his beloved



After college and his military service, Doug married Velma Horn in 1956. They were married for 40 years until her death in 1996. His first professional job was at the Texas Highway Department (now known as TxDOT) in the Fort Worth district. Doug happily relocated to Tyler in 1959 to work on the new Interstate 20 project. In 1965, he left TxDOT, and along with Velma opened East Texas Testing Laboratory, Inc. That company, now known as ETTL Engineers & Consultants, remains in business today. Doug was active in the business until declining health forced his retirement. Through the years Doug was active and held leadership positions in professional associations related to the business including Texas Professional Engineers (TSPE), American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL), Texas Council of Engineering Laboratories (TCEL) and American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).



In 2000, Doug married Maxine Darst, whom he had known since high school. Maxine's two daughters, Mary Darst Kling and Martha Darst, were like adopted daughters to him.



Above all else, Doug was a faithful Christian. He regularly attended First Presbyterian Church and served as deacon, elder and trustee through the years. His Christian faith was also evident in his support of various worthy charitable organizations in the Tyler area.



Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Myrtie Flatt, wife, Velma, son, Brian, and sister, Patsy Rickman. He is survived by wife, Maxine, son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Donna Flatt, brother, Horace Flatt (Jean Ann), grandchildren, John Flatt and Madeline Flatt, stepdaughters, Mary Kling (Ken) and Martha Darst; and stepgrandson, Jason Evans (Haleh), nephews, Rick Rickman (Sue), John Rickman (Jane), and Jim Flatt (Jody), nieces Missy Suman, Marilyn Taylor (Henry) and Ann Flatt, and sisters-in-law, Ann Horn Flanagan and Dolly Horn Johnson. He also leaves behind a host of friends who will miss his smile, strength of character, and generous spirit. Among those are his lifelong friend and college roommate, C.G Elliott, and Betty Cross, his long-time assistant and friend.



Honorary pallbearers will be his associates at ETTL Engineers & Consultants. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Doug's caregivers for their compassionate care in recent months.



While we grieve his loss, we celebrate a long life well-lived. All who had the good fortune of knowing him were touched by the grace, fortitude and compassion with which he lived his life.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas



A celebration of life for Doug Flatt will be held on Monday, January 13, 2020 at 1 pm at First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk, Tyler, Texas 75701, with Dr. Stuart Baskin officiating. A visitation will be held on Sunday, January 12, from 4-6 pm at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home, 215 E. Front Street, Tyler, Texas 75702.Douglas Evans Flatt of Tyler, Texas passed away January 9, 2020. Doug was born on January 27, 1932 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Horace and Myrtie Johnson Flatt and spent his early childhood in Dundee, Texas. His family moved to Terrell, Texas in the late 1930's, and he graduated from Terrell High School. He valued his education in Terrell and showed his gratitude by creating and building a memorial to honor Terrell Public School teachers. Doug went on to attend his beloved Texas A&M University and graduated with two bachelor's degrees and a master's degree. Doug served two years in the US Army as a first lieutenant in the field artillery division.After college and his military service, Doug married Velma Horn in 1956. They were married for 40 years until her death in 1996. His first professional job was at the Texas Highway Department (now known as TxDOT) in the Fort Worth district. Doug happily relocated to Tyler in 1959 to work on the new Interstate 20 project. In 1965, he left TxDOT, and along with Velma opened East Texas Testing Laboratory, Inc. That company, now known as ETTL Engineers & Consultants, remains in business today. Doug was active in the business until declining health forced his retirement. Through the years Doug was active and held leadership positions in professional associations related to the business including Texas Professional Engineers (TSPE), American Council of Independent Laboratories (ACIL), Texas Council of Engineering Laboratories (TCEL) and American Council of Engineering Companies (ACEC).In 2000, Doug married Maxine Darst, whom he had known since high school. Maxine's two daughters, Mary Darst Kling and Martha Darst, were like adopted daughters to him.Above all else, Doug was a faithful Christian. He regularly attended First Presbyterian Church and served as deacon, elder and trustee through the years. His Christian faith was also evident in his support of various worthy charitable organizations in the Tyler area.Doug was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Myrtie Flatt, wife, Velma, son, Brian, and sister, Patsy Rickman. He is survived by wife, Maxine, son and daughter-in-law, Darrell and Donna Flatt, brother, Horace Flatt (Jean Ann), grandchildren, John Flatt and Madeline Flatt, stepdaughters, Mary Kling (Ken) and Martha Darst; and stepgrandson, Jason Evans (Haleh), nephews, Rick Rickman (Sue), John Rickman (Jane), and Jim Flatt (Jody), nieces Missy Suman, Marilyn Taylor (Henry) and Ann Flatt, and sisters-in-law, Ann Horn Flanagan and Dolly Horn Johnson. He also leaves behind a host of friends who will miss his smile, strength of character, and generous spirit. Among those are his lifelong friend and college roommate, C.G Elliott, and Betty Cross, his long-time assistant and friend.Honorary pallbearers will be his associates at ETTL Engineers & Consultants. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Doug's caregivers for their compassionate care in recent months.While we grieve his loss, we celebrate a long life well-lived. All who had the good fortune of knowing him were touched by the grace, fortitude and compassion with which he lived his life.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations can be made to the Hospice of East Texas, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.www.hospiceofeasttexas.org ; First Presbyterian Church, 230 W. Rusk St, Tyler, TX, 75701; 12th Man Foundation, PO Box 2800, College Station, TX 77841 in support of the Douglas E. Flatt '53 Memorial Scholarship; or the . To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Jan. 12, 2020 Print | Related Memorial Sites World War II Texas A&M Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations