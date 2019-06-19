Guest Book View Sign Service Information Reichlin Roberts Funeral Home 327 Cleveland Street Elyria , OH 44035 (440)-365-1271 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorthy R Pritchard (nee Hatke) age 93 of Tyler, Texas died June 12, 2019 after a lengthy illness.



Born in Lafayette, Indiana on May 3, 1926, she was a resident of Elyria, Ohio since 1964 and moved to Tyler, Texas in 2013.



Survivors include daughters Diane Fuderer of Elyria, OH., and Lisa Kamody and husband Lawrence of Amesville, OH., sons Robert Pritchard and wife Sue of Medinah, IL., and Daryl Pritchard and wife Christine of Tyler, TX:, 13 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, sister Theresa Hahn and brother Vincent Hatke, both of Lafayette, Indiana and Gerald Hatke of Christmas, Mich..



She was preceded in death by her loving husband Raymond in 2012 after enjoying 62 years of marriage, son, Richard in 1960, her parents Edward and Gertrude (Metzger) Hatke: a sister Mary A. Spitznagle, and brothers Verne Hatke and Anthony Hatke.



Friends may call at Reichlin-Roberts Funeral Home, 327 Cleveland St., Elyria, OH. from 9 to 10:30 AM on Thursday, June 20, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Jude Catholic Church, Poplar St., Elyria, Ohio. The Rev. Frank Kosem will be the Celebrant. Christian Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Lorain, Ohio.



The family would like to thank the Medical Staff and Professional Care Teams at CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital and Providence Park Rehab and Skilled Nursing Facility in Tyler Texas for the compassionate care they have provided over the past 7 years.



Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Education Burse, 590 Poplar St., Elyria, Ohio 44035 or Elyria Catholic Endowment Fund, 725 Gulf Road, Elyria, Ohio 44035.



Online condolences for the family may be left at

