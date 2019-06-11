Dorris Belle Kinnaird Cooper was born October 24, 1941 in Gunter, Texas. She had been a resident of Tyler since February, formerly living in Bentonville, Arkansas. She worked at the home office of Walmart in Bentonville in accounts payable. After 20 years of working for Walmart, and enjoying every moment, she retired in 2011.
Dorris passed away at the age of 77 on June 8, 2019 in Lindale. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wes Cooper; and her parents, Carl Russell Kinnaird and Mary Belle Binion.
Survivors include her daughter, Doris Carr of Tyler; son, Ray Carr of Tyler; sister, Martha Fairbanks of Euless; grandchildren, LaTonya Gennings, Andrea Mills, Justin Carr and Jayci Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Kolton Gennings, Kody Lively, Kayson Harris, Keylin Mills, Kelsen Mills, Ryder Shipman and Justin Carr, Jr.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 11, 2019