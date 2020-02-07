Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy O. Ates, 81, Tyler is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Fairview Baptist Church with Rev. Zeb Cantley as eulogist. Burial will be in Hopewell Community Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
Mrs. Ates died January 31, 2020. She was born March 17, 1938.
Survivors include her husband, Jimmie Ates; 2 sons, Danny Ates and Stephen Ates; 3 daughters, Patricia Lydia, Demetra Ates and Sandra Jones (Don Martin); 1 brother, Mack (Flo) Jones; 1 sister, Annie (Sam) Long, Sr.; 6 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Public viewing will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 7:00 p.m. at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 7, 2020