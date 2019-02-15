Funeral services for Dorothy Nell Choice Washington are scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 11:00 AM at Waters Bluff CME Church with Rev. Larry Jagours eulogist. Interment will be held in Waters Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.
Dorothy Nell Choice Washington was the 9th child born to the late Robert and Lenora Choice on June 25, 1943. She attended Winona Industrial High and Weldon High School. She united and was baptized at Waters Bluff C.M.E. Church as a young adult. She was united in matrimony to Bernard Washington February 1963. To this loving union three children were born - Frederick, Sharon and Elisia DeShon.
Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Elisia DeShon , five brothers and a sister.
She leaves to cherish her loving memory her son, Fredrick Washington (Elizabeth), daughter, Sharon Washington; three grandsons and five great-grandchildren. Three sisters, Helen Choice, Mary Childs, and Ruth Devereaux (Don); one brother, Curley Choice; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 12 Noon-7:00 PM.
