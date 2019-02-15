Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Nell Choice Washington. View Sign

Funeral services for Dorothy Nell Choice Washington are scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 11:00 AM at Waters Bluff CME Church with Rev. Larry Jagours eulogist. Interment will be held in Waters Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Dorothy Nell Choice Washington was the 9th child born to the late Robert and Lenora Choice on June 25, 1943. She attended Winona Industrial High and Weldon High School. She united and was baptized at Waters Bluff C.M.E. Church as a young adult. She was united in matrimony to Bernard Washington February 1963. To this loving union three children were born - Frederick, Sharon and Elisia DeShon.



Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Elisia DeShon , five brothers and a sister.



She leaves to cherish her loving memory her son, Fredrick Washington (Elizabeth), daughter, Sharon Washington; three grandsons and five great-grandchildren. Three sisters, Helen Choice, Mary Childs, and Ruth Devereaux (Don); one brother, Curley Choice; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.



Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 12 Noon-7:00 PM.

Funeral services for Dorothy Nell Choice Washington are scheduled for Saturday, February 16, 2019 11:00 AM at Waters Bluff CME Church with Rev. Larry Jagours eulogist. Interment will be held in Waters Bluff Cemetery under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.Dorothy Nell Choice Washington was the 9th child born to the late Robert and Lenora Choice on June 25, 1943. She attended Winona Industrial High and Weldon High School. She united and was baptized at Waters Bluff C.M.E. Church as a young adult. She was united in matrimony to Bernard Washington February 1963. To this loving union three children were born - Frederick, Sharon and Elisia DeShon.Preceding her in death were her parents; one daughter, Elisia DeShon , five brothers and a sister.She leaves to cherish her loving memory her son, Fredrick Washington (Elizabeth), daughter, Sharon Washington; three grandsons and five great-grandchildren. Three sisters, Helen Choice, Mary Childs, and Ruth Devereaux (Don); one brother, Curley Choice; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.Public viewing at the funeral home on Friday, 12 Noon-7:00 PM. Funeral Home Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors

302 N Ross St

Tyler , TX 75702

(903) 592-0886 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Feb. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close