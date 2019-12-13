Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Louise McElroy Sokoloski was born on July 24, 1937 in Tyler, Texas to Ernest L. McElroy and Sallie Marie Evans, and joyfully passed away on December 10, 2019, to attain her heavenly home.



Dorothy was joined in marriage to Floyd F. Sokoloski on December 17, 1953.



Dorothy was a little "fun-sized" firecracker and was a 50 year employee of GE/Trane/American Standard retiree. She still holds the record for longest seniority by a woman in the company.



She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Floyd, and her daughters Kim Neal and Connie Driggers. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Sokoloski Ward and Pamela Lemons, Son-in-law Benny Driggers, Special Friend and Co-worker Tammy Garrett, 8 grandkids, and 17 great grandkids. A Special thank you to Kim and Priscilla with Solaris Hospice.



Pallbearers will be Marcus Kerr, Chris Driggers, Austin McFarland, Josh Prinz and Harry Gurney.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy Sokoloski's name to: The Meador Cemetery, P. O. Box 601, Whitehouse, Texas 75791; 903-561-0203.



Dorothy Louise McElroy Sokoloski was born on July 24, 1937 in Tyler, Texas to Ernest L. McElroy and Sallie Marie Evans, and joyfully passed away on December 10, 2019, to attain her heavenly home.Dorothy was joined in marriage to Floyd F. Sokoloski on December 17, 1953.Dorothy was a little "fun-sized" firecracker and was a 50 year employee of GE/Trane/American Standard retiree. She still holds the record for longest seniority by a woman in the company.She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Floyd, and her daughters Kim Neal and Connie Driggers. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Sokoloski Ward and Pamela Lemons, Son-in-law Benny Driggers, Special Friend and Co-worker Tammy Garrett, 8 grandkids, and 17 great grandkids. A Special thank you to Kim and Priscilla with Solaris Hospice.Pallbearers will be Marcus Kerr, Chris Driggers, Austin McFarland, Josh Prinz and Harry Gurney.In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy Sokoloski's name to: The Meador Cemetery, P. O. Box 601, Whitehouse, Texas 75791; 903-561-0203. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close