Dorothy Louise McElroy Sokoloski was born on July 24, 1937 in Tyler, Texas to Ernest L. McElroy and Sallie Marie Evans, and joyfully passed away on December 10, 2019, to attain her heavenly home.
Dorothy was joined in marriage to Floyd F. Sokoloski on December 17, 1953.
Dorothy was a little "fun-sized" firecracker and was a 50 year employee of GE/Trane/American Standard retiree. She still holds the record for longest seniority by a woman in the company.
She was predeceased by her parents, her husband Floyd, and her daughters Kim Neal and Connie Driggers. She is survived by her daughters, Judy Sokoloski Ward and Pamela Lemons, Son-in-law Benny Driggers, Special Friend and Co-worker Tammy Garrett, 8 grandkids, and 17 great grandkids. A Special thank you to Kim and Priscilla with Solaris Hospice.
Pallbearers will be Marcus Kerr, Chris Driggers, Austin McFarland, Josh Prinz and Harry Gurney.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dorothy Sokoloski's name to: The Meador Cemetery, P. O. Box 601, Whitehouse, Texas 75791; 903-561-0203.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 13, 2019