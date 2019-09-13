Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Lee Kelly was born September 9, 1928 in Galveston, Texas to Frank McPeters Sr. and Ruby Williams. She graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, Texas in 1946 and married her first husband, the late Carlton Pappas in 1947, after he returned from World War II. They moved to Garland, Texas, where Carlton died in 1975. Dorothy attended Calvary Baptist Church, Garland, where she and William "Tom" Kelly started the Singles Class. Their friendship and building the single's ministry led to love and they were married in 1982. When Tom died in February 2019, they had been married for 36 years. Dorothy and Tom were active members of Green Acres Baptist Church since 1995, when they moved to Tyler from Garland.



Dorothy departed this life Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Longview, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Kelly and son, Paul Kelly. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children and Tom's: Bill of Mesquite, TX, Jim of Rockwall, TX, John of Brentwood, TN, Carlene Wagner of Houston, TX and Lisa Turner of Longview, TX; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Dale Turner of Longview, TX; daughters-in-law, Mary Kelly of Mesquite, TX, Dea Kelly of Rockwall, TX, Jill Kelly of Brentwood, TN; and a host of other friends and relatives.



Pallbearers will be her sons, Jim and John Kelly and grandsons William, Patrick and Tanner Kelly and Alex Turner. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to honor Dorothy's memory with donations to Harvest Outreach Center (501C3), 489 FM 2276, Kilgore TX 75662 or Green Acres Baptist Church Foundation, 1607 Troup Hwy., Tyler TX 75701.



Services for Dorothy will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler. A visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery.



Dorothy Lee Kelly was born September 9, 1928 in Galveston, Texas to Frank McPeters Sr. and Ruby Williams. She graduated from Ball High School in Galveston, Texas in 1946 and married her first husband, the late Carlton Pappas in 1947, after he returned from World War II. They moved to Garland, Texas, where Carlton died in 1975. Dorothy attended Calvary Baptist Church, Garland, where she and William "Tom" Kelly started the Singles Class. Their friendship and building the single's ministry led to love and they were married in 1982. When Tom died in February 2019, they had been married for 36 years. Dorothy and Tom were active members of Green Acres Baptist Church since 1995, when they moved to Tyler from Garland.Dorothy departed this life Sunday, September 8, 2019 in Longview, Texas. She was preceded in death by her husband, Tom Kelly and son, Paul Kelly. Her life will forever be cherished in the lives of her children and Tom's: Bill of Mesquite, TX, Jim of Rockwall, TX, John of Brentwood, TN, Carlene Wagner of Houston, TX and Lisa Turner of Longview, TX; eight grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Dale Turner of Longview, TX; daughters-in-law, Mary Kelly of Mesquite, TX, Dea Kelly of Rockwall, TX, Jill Kelly of Brentwood, TN; and a host of other friends and relatives.Pallbearers will be her sons, Jim and John Kelly and grandsons William, Patrick and Tanner Kelly and Alex Turner. In lieu of flowers, you are welcome to honor Dorothy's memory with donations to Harvest Outreach Center (501C3), 489 FM 2276, Kilgore TX 75662 or Green Acres Baptist Church Foundation, 1607 Troup Hwy., Tyler TX 75701.Services for Dorothy will be held Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Stewart Family Funeral Home Chapel in Tyler. A visitation is scheduled one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Cathedral in the Pines Cemetery. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Sept. 13, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close