Services for Dorothy Lee "Dot" Bullard, 91, of Tyler, are scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 27, in Burks Walker Tippit chapel with Pastor David Martin officiating.
Burial will be in Rose Hill Cemetery under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Dorothy Bullard died June 20, 2019 at home in Valley City, Ohio. She was born July 17, 1927 in Stephens County, Oklahoma to the late Ernest and Leona Callaway.
She was a member of Pine Brook Baptist Church. She retired from the city of Tyler where she had worked in the tax department. She resided in Ohio for the past several years.
She was preceded in death by husband, Clyde Irvin "Pee Wee" Bullard; son, Ernest Clyde "Bubba" Bullard; brother, James Callaway; two step-sisters and one step-brother.
She is survived by daughter and son-in-law, Beverly and Jerry Lichvar of Valley City, Ohio; three grandchildren and their spouses, Michelle and Kevin Kane, Monica and Tim Juka and Brandon and Tristy Lichvar, all of Ohio; four great-grandchildren, Carolina and Camden Kane and Maisey and Mason Juka, sister-in-law, Marie Callaway and family; cousin, Kay Nell Bates; numerous cousins; brother-in-law Charles Bullard and wife; numerous nephews and other family members.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Lichvar, Kevin Kane, Camden Kane, Tim Juka and Mason Juka.
The family will receive friends at Burks Walker Tippit on Thursday, June 27, 2019 from noon to 1:00 PM, one hour prior to the service. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 25, 2019