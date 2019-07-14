Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy L. Gabriel. View Sign Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Send Flowers Obituary

Services for Dorothy Lukenbill Gabriel will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, with Rev. Harold Davis officiating. Burial will follow at Garden Valley Cemetery, Garden Valley, Texas.



Visitation will be on Tuesday starting at 12:00 p.m. followed by 1:00 p.m. Service at the Funeral Home.



Dorothy Lukenbill Gabriel passed away July 8, 2019 in Tyler, Texas. She was a long time resident of Tyler and Whitehouse Texas. Dorothy was born in Garden Valley, Texas, on December 5, 1920 and the only child of Byron and Nettie Lester Lukenbill. She graduated from Van High School and Tyler Commercial College with a degree in Accounting. Dorothy married William "Joe" Gabriel on May 16, 1940 and they were married 50 years until his passing in 1990. They were members of the Williams Memorial Baptist Church in Tyler for over 20 years before moving to Whitehouse and joining the First Baptist Church. Dorothy retired from the State Comptroller's Office in 1982. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Home Demonstration Club, Friends Forever Club and First Baptist Church Happy Hearts Open Door Class. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Gabriel and her parents, Byron and Nettie Lukenbill. She is survived by her daughter, Frances Gabriel Stallings and husband Winston of Prosper; son, Bob Gabriel of Whitehouse; five grandchildren, Gary Stallings of Keller, Michael Stallings and wife Marni of Prosper, Brent Gabriel of Whitehouse, Jeremy Gabriel and wife JoAnn of Tyler and Kari Roy and husband Chuck of Frisco and six great-grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701. To view online, please go to



