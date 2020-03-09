Service Information Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 (903)-581-2008 Visitation 6:00 PM Stewart Family Funeral Home - Tyler 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway Tyler , TX 75703 Graveside service 2:00 PM Williams Cemetery New Chapel Hill , TX Send Flowers Obituary

Mrs. Dorothy Jean Williams of New Chapel Hill, born on November 23, 1945 in Crowell, TX, peacefully left to be with the Lord on Friday, March 6, 2020 at the age of 74.



A beloved wife, mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother. She was preceded in death by parents, George Milton and Cordelia Irene Anderson; brother, Robert Anderson, sisters, Alice Marie Anderson, Edith Anderson, June (Nada) Dobbs, and Shirley Binion.



She is survived by her loving family including husband, Alton Gene Williams; brothers, Thomas Anderson and James Anderson; sons, Randy Williams and Melvin Williams; daughters, Denesa Reece and Sandy Humphries; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



Visitation is scheduled from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Stewart Family Funeral Home, 7525 Old Jacksonville Highway, in Tyler.



A graveside service will be held 2:00 pm on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Williams Cemetery in New Chapel Hill. Her grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers and Rev. Jerry Phelps will be officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home.



