Dorothy Jane Jenkins Osborn passed away Friday, December 13, 2019 in Tyler. She died peacefully in her sleep of natural causes. She was 85 years old. She was born on March 8, 1934 in Dallas to Ambrose Darby and Kathleen Anderson Jenkins. She retired as a Registered Nurse. Mrs. Osborn was preceded in death by her husband, Art Osborn, who passed in 2014. She is survived by three daughters and their husbands; Kathleen and Lew Duff of Tyler, Elaine and Mark Moore of Canton and Laura DeBoer of Louisiana, seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 10:30 AM at Rose Lawn Cemetery in Tyler with Dr. Mark Moore officiating, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Dec. 17, 2019