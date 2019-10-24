Service Information Lloyd James Funeral Home 1011 East First Street Tyler , TX 757013308 (903)-597-6611 Send Flowers Obituary





Dorothy went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 22, 2019, at her home.



She was born on August 9, 1925 to the late Kinchen and Aurelia Parker in Lilbert, TX. Dorothy was the last survivor of 15 children.



She is survived by one son Greg N. Hurta and wife Darlene of Oklahoma City, Ok; one granddaughter Eden Rollins of Oklahoma City, OK; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Peyton of Oklahoma City, OK; a niece, Louise Derrick and husband Stan of Dallas and many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening, October 24, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Harvest Time Church, 17199 FM 2493, Flint, TX 75762, attention Rev. Matt Gregory.



A memorial service for Dorothy Hurta of Tyler, is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Friday, October 25, 2019, at Harvest Time Church with Rev. Matt Gregory officiating. A private burial will be held at Tyler Memorial Park.Dorothy went to be with her Lord and Savior on October 22, 2019, at her home.She was born on August 9, 1925 to the late Kinchen and Aurelia Parker in Lilbert, TX. Dorothy was the last survivor of 15 children.She is survived by one son Greg N. Hurta and wife Darlene of Oklahoma City, Ok; one granddaughter Eden Rollins of Oklahoma City, OK; two great-granddaughters, Brooklyn and Peyton of Oklahoma City, OK; a niece, Louise Derrick and husband Stan of Dallas and many nieces and nephews.The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening, October 24, 2019 at Lloyd James Funeral Home.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in her honor to Harvest Time Church, 17199 FM 2493, Flint, TX 75762, attention Rev. Matt Gregory. Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Oct. 24, 2019 Print | Return to Today's Obituaries for Tyler Morning Telegraph Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close