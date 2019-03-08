Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Gwen (Watkins) Wagner, 72, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jerard R. Mosley as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.
|
Public viewing will be 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Community Funeral Home of Tyler
1429 North Border Avenue
Tyler, TX 75702
(903) 526-5555
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019