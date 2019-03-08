Dorothy Gwen "Dot" (Watkins) Wagner (12/20/1946 - 2/27/2019)
Funeral services for Mrs. Dorothy "Dot" Gwen (Watkins) Wagner, 72, Tyler is scheduled for 1:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019 at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jerard R. Mosley as eulogist. Burial will be in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery under the direction of Community Funeral Home of Tyler.

Public viewing will be 12:00 - 6:00 p.m. Friday, March 8, 2019 at Community Funeral Home of Tyler Chapel with visitation from 6:00 - 7:00 p.m.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Mar. 8, 2019
