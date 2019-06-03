Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Dorsey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Dorothy Dorsey, will be held at 11:00 am, June 4, 2019 at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Memorial Chapel, 302 N. Ross, Tyler, TX with Rev. Patrick Lloyd officiating and special words of prayer by Rev. Nicholas Hunt. Visitation will be held from 4-7 pm Monday, June 3rd at the funeral home.



Dorothy Dorsey, loving known as "Lois" and "Dear Dear" was born in Tyler, Texas on December 28, 1949.



She passed away on May 22, 2019 in McKinney, TX. She graduated from Emmett J Scott High School and received a bachelors degree from The University of Texas at Austin and 3 additional Master degrees.



She worked as a computer programmer for the State of Texas (Workforce Commission) until her retirement.



Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents Jessie and Florence Dorsey. Brothers Joe and Calvin Dorsey. Sisters, Betty Camp and Ida Sears.



Dorothy is survived by her only daughter Cheryl Alexander( Reginald) of Frisco, TX. Two grandsons, Reginald Cameron and Ryan Christopher Alexander. Brother, Charles Henry Dorsey. sister Cubbie Nell Dorsey both of Tyler, TX., and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other family and friends.



Memorial donations may be given in Dorothy's name to Alzheimer's Foundation of America.



Final arrangements have been entrusted to Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 3, 2019

