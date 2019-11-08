Service Information Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors 302 N Ross St Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-0886 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Dorothy Carolyn Matthews Brown of Tyler, are slated for Saturday, November 9, 2019 11:00 AM at North Star Missionary Baptist Church with Dr. Jerard Mosley eulogist. Interment will be held in Pioneer Cemetery, Hawkins, Texas under the direction of Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors.



Dorothy was the only child born to Charles and Christine Matthews on March 28, 1936.



Dorothy attended and completed elementary, junior high and high school education at Fouke-Hawkins Colored School at the age of 16. She was a graduate of Jarvis Christian College.



She attended Tyler First United Methodist Church.



Marriage vows were exchanged between Dorothy and Walter Brown, Sr. and to this union 3 children were born.



Dorothy's work history include: Jarvis Christian College, Levi Strauss, Daingerfield Independent School District, Educator at Tyler First United Methodist Church Daycare and Ebenezer Daycare, Tyler.



She was a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.



To cherish her memories, Dorothy is survived by Walter Brown, Jr., Charles Brown, and Carolyn Brown. 70 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and 1 grand-pup (Diamond).



Public viewing Friday 12-6:00 PM at the funeral home, immediatley followed by the Omega Omega Service by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. 6:00 PM.

Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on Nov. 8, 2019

