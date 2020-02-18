Service Information Hilliard Funeral Home 386 N Maple Ave Van , TX 75790 (903)-963-8831 Send Flowers Obituary

A celebration of life will be held for Dottie Branum at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 18 at Hilliard Funeral Home, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. Graveside services will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens in Mineola with Rev. Mike Calhoun officiating.



Dorothy Branum was born October 23, 1921 in Grand Saline, where she grew up. She also lived in Mineola, Jacksonville and Houston for many years, where she worked in many different capacities. In Houston, she taught short-hand and typing at a business college, worked for the Harris County Judge, and worked in advertising. In Jacksonville, she worked for a radio station and newspaper.



In 1980, she retired to Van. Dottie loved her later years in Van, and was always busy running around with her friends. She and her sister, Joy, spent almost every day together. They enjoyed traveling, playing bridge, visiting friends and family, and shopping. Dottie was a member of First Baptist Church of Van, Van Economic Development Board, a 40-year member of Van Fine Arts Club, and Van Kiwanis. She especially enjoyed her bridge clubs in Van and Canton, playing three or more times a week. Her travels include Hawaii, Mexico, Europe, cruises to the Carribean, and extensively in the U.S. She took many trips to Branson with her husband, Curly and also took her grandchildren on many trips. She loved to work in her yard. She would spend hours digging, planting, and pulling weeds; no task was too hard for her to try to accomplish.



Family was her pride and joy. She wanted all of her "chicks" to come visit and would cry when they left. She loved to have the "big family" gather at her house for holiday and birthday celebrations. She was a special lady, and will be greatly missed.



Dottie passed away at the age of 98 on February 16, 2020 in Tyler. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Paul Shirey and Curly Branum; parents, Joseph Claude Russell and Myrtle Adkins Russell; granddaughter, Michelle Garrett; great-grandson, Blake Newsom; two brothers, Herman Russell and J.C. Russell; and sister, Joy Morris.



Survivors include her children and their spouses, Paula & T.J. Higgins of Clarksville, Claudia & David Clark of Van, Philip & Kitty Shirey of Houston, and James "Jim" & Daryl Ann Shirey of Kountze; eight grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren.



The family want to thank Dr. John Turner and Country Trails of Grand Saline for the loving care of Dottie. We also want to thank Hospice of East Texas Homeplace and Dr. Becker for their support and compassion during her last days.



Pallbearers will be grandsons, Steven



Memorials may be made to Hospice of East Texas Foundation, 4111 University Blvd., Tyler, Texas 75701.

