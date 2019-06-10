Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Russell. View Sign Service Information Tyler Memorial Funeral Home Cemetery and Mausoleum 12053 State Highway 64 West Tyler , TX 75704 (903)-597-1396 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Russell passed away peacefully, with her family by her side, on June 5, 2019. She resided in Edmond, OK where she moved in 2009 to be with her family. She is a former resident of both Tyler and Jacksonville, TX.



She was born in rural Smith County on September 30, 1920 to Homer (Pete) and Willie Stallings Cook. Her family were pioneers of the Dixie Community and owned the property where Tyler Pound Field Airport is today. She was a former corporate trainer for Sears and a longtime member of Glenwood United Methodist Church.



Doris was a quintessential lady. She loved her family, and was a talented homemaker and a wonderful cook. She loved to travel, and to do needlepoint. She also enjoyed gardening and was a past president of the Floradora Garden Club.



Doris was preceded in death by her parents, her husband James Arnold Russell, daughter Carol de Lamadrid, sister Faye Russell, brother Norman Cook and nephew David Cook. She is survived by her daughter Judy Chandler and husband Sam of Edmond, OK: grandchildren Michelle Bright and James Chandler of Oklahoma City, OK: great-grandchildren, Jaclyn Vann and husband Nick, Rachel Bright and fiance James Jackson, Matthew Chandler, Jason Chandler, Morgan Bright, and Lauren Bright, all of the Oklahoma City metro: special nieces Sylvia Wilson and husband Larry of Tyler, Anita Mills and husband Chuck of Corinth, Tana Doss, Traci Campbell and Christi Digger.



Graveside services for Doris are scheduled for Tues.June 11, 2019 2:00pm at Tyler Memorial Park Cemetery, 12053 State Hwy 64, Tyler, TX 75701. Visitation is scheduled at Tyler Memorial Park Funeral Home one hour prior to the service.



Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 10, 2019

