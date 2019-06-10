Graveside services for Doris E. Jackson, 94, of Tyler, will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Bascom Cemetery in Tyler, under the direction of Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home.
Doris passed away on Friday, June 7, 2019 in Bullard.
She was born on December 10, 1924 in Smith County to the late Henry G. (John) and Mittie Lee Jones Brown.
Doris was a retired bookkeeper from C H McDonald Cars and Greenburg Turkey. She was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil N. Jackson; son, Virgil Don Jackson and two brothers, Glenn Ray Brown and Horace Gilbert (Bow) Brown.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Jackson Deck; son, Kenneth N. Jackson and wife Lynne; sisters, Margie Carter and Jenett Haney; five grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Kerry Deck, Jeff Deck, Darrin Deck, Chris Jackson, Clint Reeves and Matt Burkland.
Visitation is scheduled from 5:30 to 7:00 PM on Monday, June 10, 2019 at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Heart to Heart Hospice Foundation, 7925 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 1140 in Tyler, Texas 75703.
To view online, please go to www.burkswalkertippit.com.
Published in Tyler Morning Telegraph on June 10, 2019