Service Information Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 (903)-592-6553 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Service 1:00 PM Burks-Walker-Tippitt Funeral Directors - Tyler 215 E. Front St. Tyler , TX 75702 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dora Gilley Evans, of Tyler, passed away on Saturday, December 7th, at the age of 79. Visitation will be held at noon on Thursday, December 12th, at Jackson's Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler, with a service at 1:00 pm by Brother Jerry Hawbaker. A short graveside service will follow at Tyler Memorial Cemetery.



Dora was born in December, 1939, to Bobbie T. Gilley and Edna Browning Gilley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Joyce Mack Evans, and three brothers. She is survived by her daughter, Rene Evans Broom and husband, Doyle Broom; son, Jay Mack Evans, son, John M. Evans and Roger Manzano; two grandchildren; one great grandchild; a sister and two brothers.



Dora was a good, charming, Southern lady with a great sense of humor and love of God. She married her soulmate, Mack, in 1955 and they were stationed at the US Naval Base in Kingsville for three years. They returned to Tyler to start their family where they raised three children and enjoyed 35 years together before they were separated by death. Dora and Mack rejoiced in their life together and were seldom seen apart. They enjoyed working and gardening their property and then relaxing and admiring their accomplishments. Serving in the Baptist church, Dora and Mack were secure in their Christian faith and had strong family values.



As a girl, Dora enjoyed riding and caring for the horses on their farm, as well as her pet benny, chickens and numerous dogs and cats. She was captivated by the wildlife surrounding her and enjoyed being outdoors where she fished, waterskied and gardened.



Dora was an excellent homemaker, wife and mother. In addition, she owned her own salon where she practiced as a beautician for many years. Later, Dora enjoyed employment by Foley's and Macy's, especially all the friendships she developed while working there. One of her passions was floral design. Her beautiful arrangements may be seen year-round at three local cemeteries.



Serving as Pallbearers will be James Gilley, Jimmy Gilley, Doyle Broom, Jason Evans, Roger Manzano and Don Fralicks.



If you desire, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Dora Evans' name to the Meador Cemetery Assoc., P.O. Box 601, Whitehouse, TX, 75791 (903)561-0203.



Thank you for being the best Mama ever.



To view online, go to



